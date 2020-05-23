



US Department of Defence (Pentagon) has released its latest report outlining Pakistan's continued support to Taliban and Haqqani terrorist network.





The Pentagon report, prepared by the Inspector General, complied with the help of the Department of State and United States Agency for International Development, covers the period from January to March of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan.





“Pakistan continues to harbour the Taliban and associated militant groups in Pakistan, such as the Haqqani Network, which maintains the ability to conduct attacks against Afghan interests,” the report said.





The report also added that Islamabad has encouraged the Afghan Taliban to participate in peace talks but that it “refrained from applying coercive pressure that would seriously threaten its relationship with the Afghan Taliban to dissuade the group from conducting further violence.”





This comes as Pakistani leaders have repeatedly assured Washington that they support peace and stability in Afghanistan.





Pentagon even stated in its report that Islamabad’s primary strategic objective in Afghanistan is to counter its regional arch rival, India, and prevent the spillover of instability from the neighbouring country.





“Pakistan likely views increased Taliban influence in Afghanistan as supporting its overall objectives and will seek to influence Intra-Afghan peace talks in a direction favourable to Pakistan,” the report noted.







