



New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had long dreamed of a united India. Is that dream going to be fulfilled in 2020? This question is because many action plans of India are coming out regarding PoK. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has a very big meeting on PoK. In such a situation, it is hoped that good days are coming for our Kashmir-occupied Kashmir.





These days later Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was in panic. India's aggressive attitude has made the Bajwa army's condition thin. Had the matter been confined to this much, Imran would have no sweat. But Imran is also in a panic because he has started to understand the plan of Hindustan PoK slowly. They have come to know that India is going to do something big about PoK.





Let us tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and CDS General Bipin Rawat have together prepared a superhit plan to get PoK free from Pakistan.





These four strong pillars of Hindustan are together making a plan to liberate PoK from Pakistan. In which the role of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is most important. We can say this because Zee News has exclusive information that NSA Ajit Doval has held a big meeting on Saturday night. The meeting, chaired by Doval, included Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane, RAW Chief, IB Chief, Lt. Gen. YK Joshi of Northern Army Command, GOC Lt Gen Raju of 15 Corps, Lt Gen Harsh Gupta of 16 Corps Command along with Jammu- Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh joined.





The 5-hour marathon meeting reviewed the situation on Jammu and Kashmir as well as the LoC. NSA Doval was given an insight into the operations against militants in Kashmir after the elimination of Hizbul commander Riyaz Naiku. Doval was given a list of terrorists present in the valley. Officials informed Doval that 25-30 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed could carry out the conspiracy to attack the security forces present in Kashmir.







