



New Delhi: Prime Minister on Tuesday addressed the nation and said that the people of India needs to take the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic to a higher level. He also announced a special economic package that will amount to Rs 20 lakh crore which is nearly 10 per cent of the GDP. Beginning on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would announce details of the special economic package.





Here are five key takeaways from PM Modi's speech:





1. When the crisis started then not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, only a few N-95 masks were available. Today, two lakh PPE kits and two lakh N-95 masks are manufactured in India.

2. India's self-reliance will be based on five pillars -- economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, vibrant demography and demand.

3. Special economic package announced that will amount to Rs 20 lakh crore which is nearly 10 per cent of the GDP. PM Modi also said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would announce details of the new package.

4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to be 'vocal about local' in this hour of crisis. He also asked the people of India to buy more local products.

5. PM Modi said that India is standing on five pillars, that are economy, infrastructure, governing systems, vibrant democracy and supply chain.