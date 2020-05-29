Largest scale model in the world, constructed by PLA in their Helan Shan training area



Satellite pictures have revealed that China has recreated Ladakh’s territorial layout in Helan Shan region to train its forces for possible future attack. Chinese Army studying Ladakh to train PLA for a possible attack in the future. Even as China talks peace, its troops are preparing for an escalation





New Delhi: Satellite pictures have revealed China’s doublespeak on Ladakh intrusion. Despite Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong’s statement that the "Dragon and the Elephant can dance together", Times Now has accessed satellite pictures which shows that China has recreated Ladakh war model in Helan Shan region to study the terrain and train its forces to for possible future attack.





The terrain is dotted with security units, helipads, power plant unit, PLA camps and heavy trucks.



This has exposed China’s doublespeak and its call for peace as it is evident that the PLA is preparing for an escalation.





Before Weidong’s statement, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the overall situation at the border was stable and under control.





Indian Army Will Hold Its Fort, Road Constructions Must Continue



Responding to China’s muscle-flexing at the border, India decided that road constructions must continue and Indian fortifications and troop deployment must match those of the Chinese.



