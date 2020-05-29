Satellite Pictures Reveal China's PLA Studying Ladakh Terrain To Train For Possible Future Attack
Largest scale model in the world, constructed by PLA in their Helan Shan training area
Satellite pictures have revealed that China has recreated Ladakh’s territorial layout in Helan Shan region to train its forces for possible future attack. Chinese Army studying Ladakh to train PLA for a possible attack in the future. Even as China talks peace, its troops are preparing for an escalation
New Delhi: Satellite pictures have revealed China’s doublespeak on Ladakh intrusion. Despite Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong’s statement that the "Dragon and the Elephant can dance together", Times Now has accessed satellite pictures which shows that China has recreated Ladakh war model in Helan Shan region to study the terrain and train its forces to for possible future attack.
The terrain is dotted with security units, helipads, power plant unit, PLA camps and heavy trucks.
#China #PLA’s strategic intentions in #occupied #AksaiChin #Ladakh #India&beyond.— 卫纳夜格@Raj (@rajfortyseven) May 28, 2020
Largest scale model in the world.
Constructed by #PLA in their #HelanShan training area.
Size 700mX900m.
Area depicting entire #Ladakh.
Such open scale models are open threats
China is our #enemyNo1 pic.twitter.com/HAHjc576mw
This has exposed China’s doublespeak and its call for peace as it is evident that the PLA is preparing for an escalation.
Before Weidong’s statement, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the overall situation at the border was stable and under control.
Indian Army Will Hold Its Fort, Road Constructions Must Continue
Responding to China’s muscle-flexing at the border, India decided that road constructions must continue and Indian fortifications and troop deployment must match those of the Chinese.
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs on Tuesday to review the ground situation in Ladakh, where Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in an intense face-off.
