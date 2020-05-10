



Srinagar: There has been a significant decline in home grown militancy in Kashmir, according to data compiled by the security agencies and accessed by IANS.





Details reveal that the recruitment of locals in terror outfits has shown decline since 2018.





While 219 Kashmiris joined militancy during 2018, the numbers further dropped to 119 in 2019. The recruitment of Kashmiri militants has further declined ever since.





According to details only 35 Kashmiris have taken to terrorism in 2020 up till May.





Though local militancy has shown a decline there is no end to ceasefire violations on the Line of Control.





In the last three years the ceasefire violations have significantly gone up.





In 2018, there were 1,629 ceasefire violations by Pakistan at the LoC which almost doubled to 3,168 in 2019. So far until May this year Pakistan has resorted to 1,547 ceasefire violations.





Meanwhile terror activities have shown a surge in J&K, which have also been met with successful operations by the Indian forces.





Details reveal that 215 militants were killed in several anti-terror operations and encounters in Kashmir in 2018.





In 2019, 152 militants were killed while till May 64 militants have been neutralised in 2020.





Out of 64 militants eliminated 22 belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen; eight were associated with the Lashkar e Taiba and eight with Jish e Mohammad. Some 20 are unidentified militants, while three each belong to Ansar Gazwat ul Hind (AGuH) and ISJK.







