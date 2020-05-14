



NEW DELHI: The supply of spare parts for aircraft maintenance has been adversely affected due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a senior Indian Air Force officer has said.





The spare support has been affected due to the distribution of the rail and road network during the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic, IAF’s Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Space) Air Vice Marshal Surat Singh told ET.





The disruption in the supply of spares is for aircraft, which are manufactured by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and undergo major repairs by the company, officials said on the condition of anonymity. Several aircraft in the IAF”s inventory have been manufactured by HAL. Spares coming from abroad have also been delayed. Servicing of these aircraft have also been affected. These aircraft are not being identified due to security reasons.





Sources at the HAL said that the supply of spares to the defence services by it has been affected, because the supply chain was “disrupted” and remained “standstill” during the lockdown. This is in regard to raw materials required for manufacturing, bought out finished parts as spares for use in sub-assemblies, assemblies, line replaceable units (LRU) repair and fresh LRUs. The delay in spares due to the pandemic has also delayed repairs.





Sources also said that HAL had to take proactive measures to ensure supply of spares. It took special permission under essential services and resumed operation in the fourth week of April. It is currently producing all indigenous spares on priority, especially for the IAF. It has already supplied some urgently required spares, which were available in stock and were being manufactured after restart of operations. However, the major suppliers of spare parts are from Russia and western countries, which are under lockdown, resulting in further delay in the supply of spares. Most of the original equipment manufacturers have postponed supplies due to the lockdown. Spares from these countries are also delayed due to pending payments from customers.





The delay in spares support, however, has not affected the IAF”s operational preparedness and COVID-19 related operations, due to the HAL restarting operations last month. IAF aircraft and helicopters have been undertaking regular sorties across India to airlift essential supplies and medical equipment, which would require regular maintenance. It has also been kept on standby to evacuate stranded Indians from abroad.





“Distribution of rail or road movement has affected spare support for maintaining aircraft,” Singh said.





He also said, “flying training has been affected as the stipulated social distancing norms affect aircraft maintenance, as well as flying activities.”





HAL sources added, “The pandemic has caused delays in supplies resulting in consequent delays in repairs.”





“During the lockdown period, spares supply to the defence services were affected both at HAL and the company’s other OEMs since the supply chain was disrupted and remained stand still. HAL took proactive measures to kick-start the functioning by taking special permission under essential services and the company resumed operations in the fourth week of April 2020,” they said.





“Currently, all indigenous spares are being produced on priority. HAL has supplied certain urgent requirements of spares which were available in stock and which were under manufacturing immediately upon opening,” sources added.





However, regarding western suppliers, they explained, “Major suppliers of spares are of western and Russian origin and they are currently under lockdown, resulting in spares supply delays. Spares are also delayed because most of the OEMs have invoked force majeure and postponed supplies, due to lockdown in the western countries and Russia; and difficulties in cash-flow due to pending payments from our customers.”





When asked what is the HAL doing to ensure aircraft spare parts are delivered to the IAF, they explained, “HAL was the first Central Public Sector Enterprise to be accorded special approval for commencing regular production activities, which were put under lockdown due to COVID-19. Other measures include fast tracking part payments to OEM against the overdue payments and requesting them for supply of spares through special couriers, resource study for life extension of spares, sourcing from alternate suppliers and spares management from rear line aircraft under repair and overhaul.”.







