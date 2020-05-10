



New Delhi: In yet another embarrassment for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Facebook removed the blue tick from his official social media handle.





Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat shared a screenshot of Khan’s Facebook page and the ‘blue tick’ was missing. However, the verification tick was back after the word 'Official' was dropped from the ID.





The blue verification badge lets people know that a page or profile of public interest is authentic.





PM Khan is busy these days reviewing the impact of the Coronavirus on the country’s already fragile economy which is in doldrums due to piling debts and Coronavirus pandemic.





A recent report by the United Nations predicted that developing countries, including Pakistan, will be hit hardest by the economic shockwaves caused by the novel coronavirus crisis that has battered economies all over the world.





To cope with the economic damage, Imran Khan has already urged the global community to provide debt relief to developing countries who are combating the novel coronavirus.





While Pakistan is grappling with COVID-19 it has been pushing terrorists across the LoC from terror launch pads in PoK.





On Wednesday, the Pakistani PM claimed that India could use the current tension to launch a “false flag operation” against his country on the pretext of infiltration.





However, in a recent video from PoK, Hizbul Mujahideen chief and United States Department of State-designated ‘Global terrorist’ Syed Salahuddin was seen holding condolence meet for Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo, who was killed by Indian security forces in Kashmir on May 5.





In the video, Syed Salahuddin also claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Handwara that killed 5 Indian Army personnel and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman thereby contradicting the urgent pleas made by Khan about “false flag operation” by India.







