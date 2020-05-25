



Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the 50-metre and 45-metre long bridges constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in a record time despite COVID-19 related adversaries





Itanagar: To help faster movement of people and armed forces to the India-China border, two strategically important bridges were inaugurated on Saturday in Arunachal Pradesh.





Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the 50-metre and 45-metre long bridges constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in a record time despite COVID-19 related adversaries.





Dedicating the bridges to the nation, Khandu said Tawang Chhu river bridge (in Tawang district) and Sukha Nallah bridge (in West Kameng district) would allow faster movement of civilians and military towards the McMahon Line which demarcated Chinese territory from Indian.





He praised the BRO engineers and personnel for securing the borders of the country and also providing employment and trading opportunities for Indians living in border areas through their investment in roads and bridges.





"I congratulate the BRO for completing the construction of the two bridges in a record time," the Chief Minister said.







