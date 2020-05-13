



New Delhi: Despite a complete national lockdown since 25 March, India has recorded 70,755 COVID-19 cases; 22,454 of those who contracted the virus have recovered and 2,293 have died, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.





The U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has committed $3.6 million to assist India with support prevention, preparedness, and response activities to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country.





The initial funding aims at increasing the laboratory capacity. The CDC assistance will be used for developing Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) centres of excellence.





Earlier on Monday, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a detailed video conference with the foreign ministers of seven countries including India, Israel and South Korea to discuss the Coronavirus pandemic.





“Secretary Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of international cooperation, transparency, and accountability in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and in addressing its causes. They also discussed collaboration toward preventing a future global health crises, reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order,” the US Department of State said.





In the past, the US national public health institute has collaborated with India to control HIV, TB, and malaria, eradicate polio, and prepare responses to influenza and other pandemic diseases.





Previously, India had received $5.9 million in health assistance-related funds from the United States State Department to contain the spread of COVID-19.





India had also supplied an anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, to the US, which Donald Trump had claimed to be a "Game Changer" against COVID-19.







