United States (US) Commission on International Religious Freedom has recommended strict diplomatic restrictions against India over organized violence against religious liberty in the country, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.





The commission noted that India willingly allowed organized violent activities against religious freedom, which was a grave violation of the international religious freedom law.





“Diplomatic and administrative restrictions should be imposed on Indian government, institutions and officials,” the US panel said.





It further called for freezing of assets and barring entry into United States of those Indian officials directly involved in repressing religious freedom in the country.





“The US financial and visa officials should be bound to take action against them,” it said.





Meanwhile, the sources privy to details, said that after the recommendations, there are chances of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh facing the ban recommended by the US panel.





“Others including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Sevak Sangh (RSS), Indian police and government officials could also face ban suggested from the US government’s watchdog,” they said.





It is pertinent to mention here that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had faced travel and visa ban in 2005 from United States over his bipartisan role as the chief minister Gujrat during the massacre of Muslims in the Indian state.





U.S. Commission On International Religious Freedom report





It is pertinent to mention here that the Citizenship Amendment Act, passed in December by the Parliament in majority-Hindu India, violates religious freedom especially for Muslims, said the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom in its annual report released Tuesday.





The rating came in the annual report of the body charged with monitoring religious freedom abroad and the U.S. government’s response. to them.





The controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) gives Hindus and religious minorities from neighbouring countries — including Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan — a fast track to citizenship, it excludes Muslims.





The commission recommended that the State Department designate India as a “country of particular concern,” or CPC, because it “tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom.”







