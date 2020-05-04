



The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) plan for showering petals over two Kolkata hospitals engaged in fighting the coronavirus across the country on Sunday (3 May) morning was denied approval by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, reports Hindustan Times.





The exercise is a part of military initiative to show gratitude to the country’s Covid-19 warriors. The hospitals chosen from the city were the ID&BG hospital and the Eastern Command Hospital.





It should be noted that the IAF helicopters are showering petals at hospitals across 23 locations in the country which include Delhi, Leh, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Mumbai, Jaipur, Dispur, Itanagar, Trivandrum and Chennai.





"The helicopters are planned to carry out petal shower on Police War Memorial at 9 a.m. followed by Delhi hospitals involved in providing relief to patients of COVID-19 between 10-10.30 a.m.," the Air Force said in statement.





In Delhi and the National Capital Region, the list of hospitals includes AIIMS, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB Hospital, Loknayak Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjang Hospital, Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Max Saket, Rohini Hospital, Apollo Indraprastha Hospital and Army Hospital Research and Referral.





"Fighter aircraft formations, comprising of the Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar will be flying over Rajpath, and will orbit over Delhi and will be visible to the residents of Delhi from their roof tops," the force said.





In addition, C-130 transport aircraft will follow a similar route as the fighters covering the entire Delhi and NCR region.





The aircraft flew at an approximate height of 500 meters to 1000 meters keeping safety in mind especially in respect of bird activity.





More than 600 tons of medical supplies and a large number of people have been airlifted including doctors, para-medics and equipment for setting up COVID testing labs.





"IAF personnel will continue to contribute towards fight against Corona. As a gratitude to all the Corona Warriors in India, IAF along with sister services is planning to salute these brave warriors of India in its own unique way," the IAF said.







