'When Endia Was India': Pakistan Tech Minister Comes Under Fire For 'Acting Like Internet Troll'
Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudry has come under fire for calling India "Endia" in a tweet. The minister has a reputation of being a motormouth and making spelling mistakes in his tweets. However, this time it wasn't a misspelling but his attempt to take a dig at a Hindu from India celebrating Eid.
When #Endia was #India https://t.co/YMJkgkhXwj— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 26, 2020
It's unfortunate when a science and tech minister acts like a third grade internet troll. https://t.co/oSAMLWaXDe— FJ (@Natsecjeff) May 26, 2020
India was always India, but owing to Pakistan's National sport of mis-spelling, it became Endia, just as Ladakh became #Laddakh inside Pakistan's hashtag mills🤦♀️— Sajeda Akhtar (@Sajeda_Akhtar) May 26, 2020
Sorry to burst your bubble.https://t.co/gZqqb3FvZI
Netizens are questioning why a minister is acting like an internet troll and have their own explanations for it.
Last week, the minister was caught in a controversy over the Eid moon sighting. He declared that Eid-ul Fitr would be celebrated on Sunday even before the announcement of the religious affairs committee on Saturday.
"In various matters, including the issue of moon sighting, sectarianism prevails through logic, law and science and technology should be consulted and given priority", he had said.
