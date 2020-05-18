



New Delhi: Indian Air Force chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, on Monday, said that Pakistan should be worried if and when there is a terrorist attack on the Indian soil.





"Whenever there's a terrorist attack on our soil, they should be worried&they were rightly worried. They've to stop abetting terrorism in India if they've to get out of these worries," the air chief said.





He further said that his force is ready to take out any terrorist camp or launchpad across the Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir if the need be. "If the situation demands so, of course, Indian Air Force is ready 24x7," he said.





While talking about the airspace violations from the Chinese side in Ladakh, he said, "Some activity was noticed which wasn't in usual domain. Whenever such things happen, we monitor closely & take necessary action. No reason for undue worry on these issues. Whenever there's air space violation, it gets tackled."







