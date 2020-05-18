



National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is once again in the news. In fact, on Friday, the Myanmar army handed over 22 terrorists from the Northeast to India. These include the self-styled Home Secretary of NDFB(S), Rajen Dame. According to officials, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval himself was keeping an eye on this covert operation, under Doval's leadership, it is considered an unprecedented diplomatic success in which the neighbouring country of India's Northeast handed over 22 militants to India. This shows that diplomatic and military relations between the two nations are strengthening.





However, this is not the first time Doval has brought the enemies of the country to his knees with his skill and ability. From his studies to his spy career of 32 years, he achieved more than one achievement and by his amazing adventures, he came to be known as James Bond of the country.





Achievements of Ajit Doval





Ajit Doval is the only bureaucrat in India who has been awarded the Gallantry Award in Kirti Chakra and Shantikal. Doval has been a part of many security campaigns. Due to this, he has established many records in the world of espionage. Ajit Doval was born in 1945 in Pauri Garhwal. He studied at Ajmer Military School. Doval, a 1968 batch IPS officer from Kerala, joined the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in 1972, four years after his appointment.





He has spent most of his time in the intelligence department by spying. He retired from the director's post of IB in 2005. He has worn a police uniform for only seven years in his entire career. He has also been the Chief of the Multi-Agency Center and Joint Intelligence Task Force. Doval has nearly 37 years of espionage experience. He became the country's National Security Adviser on 31 May 2014.





Dodge Pakistan And Terrorists Every Time





You would be surprised to know that Doval had been a Pakistani Muslim in Lahore, Pakistan for seven years as an undercover agent of the intelligence agency RAW. In June 1984, he became the hero of victory in Counter Operation Blue Star of the terrorist attack on the Golden Temple of Amritsar. Ajit Doval became a rickshaw wall inside the temple and informed the army about the terrorists, based on which the Indian Army was successful in the operation.





During the Kandahar plane hijack in 1999, Ajit Doval was the chief officer for Operation Black Thunder. In Jammu and Kashmir, working among the intruders and those who supported peace, many terrorists were surrendered. Ajit Doval was also an intelligence spy in North-East, Jammu, and Kashmir and Punjab for 33 years. He was the head planner of the surgical strike operation for the elimination of militants after crossing the Myanmar border after an attack on an army convoy in Manipur in 2015.





Tales of James Bond Also Fade





Doval has carried out many such dangerous feats, which, on hearing the stories of James Bond, fade away. Ajit Doval is also a great diplomat. He performed well wherever he went and whatever responsibility he got.





Played An Important Role in Operation Blue Star





How can the country forget Operation Blue Star, which ran from 3 to 6 June in the year 1984? The Harimandir Sahib complex in Amritsar was then occupied by pro-Khalistan pro-general Jail Singh Bhindranwale and his supporters. A campaign was launched to free it, named Operation Blue Star. Bhindranwale was getting the support of Pakistan. In this operation, Ajit Doval played the role of a Pakistani spy and gathered intelligence for the country's army. This made the operation of the army easy.





Ajit Doval brought the anti-India Kashmiri militant Kuka Pare aka Mohammad Yusuf Pare into the mainstream. Pakistan had turned against Pakistan with trained Kuka Pare carrying 250 terrorists. He formed a party called Jammu and Kashmir Awami League. Kuka also became an MLA once. He was killed by terrorists while returning from a program in 2003.





The Large Role Behind The Operation In Pok, Rescued Romanian Diplomat In 1991



Ajit Doval was the only one who successfully planned to rescue Liviu Radu, a Romanian diplomat kidnapped by the Khalistan Liberation Front in 1991. Doval held diplomatic responsibilities in Pakistan and Britain. For a decade he headed the operations branch of the Intelligence Bureau.



