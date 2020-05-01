



Putting in his best efforts along with his team, he conveyed India’s position which the world leaders and the UN took note of and Masood Azhar has now been declared as a global terrorist. Again, when China tried to raise the issue of Kashmir on behalf of Pakistan, it was countered by Syed Akbaruddin.





The New Ambassador To PMI In New York





TS Tirumurti has been appointed as the next ambassador to the United Nations and will be taking over shortly. He is currently working as a Secretary, Economic Relation in the Ministry of External Affairs.





Expert View





Says Prof Ajay Dubey, Director, Institute of Advance Studies, JNU “In the world after Corona, global order and configuration of power is going to be realigned. Institutions of global governance like the UN is going to be an important instrument for countries like India which legitimately seeks new roles and positions in crafting this new world order.”





“People like Ambassador Tirumurti’s appointment to Indian representative at UN, is very apt because he had been an outstanding ambassador and high performing Secretary of an important division in MEA. And he is a people’s diplomat, proactively reaching to constituencies, converting acquaintances in a trustworthy relationship and a part of the solution whenever approached,” observes, Dubey, Chairperson, Special Centre for National Security Studies, JNU.





According to Dubey, “Amb Tirumurti is a diplomat of the future and so untypical of a still cocooned foreign policy bureaucracy. He is the best available person to lead Indian initiatives at the UN during two years of its temporary membership in the Security Council, a crucial period for transforming world order.”





“The new ambassador is succeeding an equally competent, cool and focused Ambassador Akbaruddin who has set new benchmarks for bureaucrats to perform and deliver. Amb Akbaruddin has raised the bar for a new Indian diplomat at his position,” he opines.







