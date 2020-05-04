AK-47, a Claymore mine & Naxal literature were found during search operation





A senior woman commander of the banned outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Saturday. Sujanakka alias Chinakka alias Jaini (48) was on the wanted list of Maharashtra Police, Telangana Police, Chhattisgarh Police. She had Rs 16 lakh reward on her head and 144 serious offences against her name.





On Saturday, C-60 commandoes were attacked while they were carrying out a search operation in the jungles of Sinbhatti under Pendhra division. The commandoes retaliated and the encounter went on for about an hour.





"In the encounter between C-60 commandos of Gadchiroli police and Naxals, woman ultra Srujanakka (48), a divisional committee member of Kasansur dalam, was killed. She carried a reward of Rs 16 lakh on her head and had 144 serious offences against her name," an official informed.





During the search operation, the commandoes found a Maoist camp which was set up by a large number of Maoists who had allegedly planned to carry out the attacks. An AK-47, a Claymore mine, a pressure cooker and Naxal literature were found from the spot.





Maoists have called for Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) week which is being undertaken by the Naxal cadres to exert their influence in the areas and show their domination.





Sujanakka had joined the Maoists in 1988 with Bhamragad Dalam and was since active. Sujanakka was presently the Divisional Commander of Kasansur Dalam in Gadchiroli.







