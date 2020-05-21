KP Sharma Oli with Chinese Premier Li Kiang in Beijing





New Delhi: India today said Nepal's claim to Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani was "artificial enlargement of territorial claim" and will not be accepted. Nepal has even issued a new map including the areas and its Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had made belligerent remarks about a virus from India that's more lethal than China's.





Asked about the matter today, the foreign ministry said the Nepal government's "unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence".





The move, ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, was also contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve outstanding boundary issues through dialogue.





"Nepal is well aware of India's consistent position on this matter and we urge the Government of Nepal to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We hope that the Nepalese leadership will create a positive atmosphere for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issues," he added.





Nepal claims the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand on basis of a treaty made with the British in 1816. The Treaty of Sugauli was meant to define its western border with India. The two countries share a 1,800 km open border.





Limpiyadhura and Kalapani are highly strategic areas which India has been guarding since the 1962 war with China.





Nepal has protested after a new road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Kailash Mansarovar route in China, was inaugurated on May 8. Kathmandu said it is considering putting up a security post in the area.





The foreign ministry said the road "lies completely within the territory of India" and follows the route used by the pilgrims. "Under the present project, the same road has been made pliable for the ease and convenience of pilgrims, locals, and traders," the foreign ministry has said.





Today Nepalese Prime Minister Oli blamed India for the spread of Coronavirus in his country.





"It has become very difficult to contain COVID-19 due to the flow of people from outside. Indian virus looks more lethal than Chinese and Italian now," he said.





"Those who are coming from India through illegal channels are spreading the virus in the country and some local representatives and party leaders are responsible for bringing in people from India without proper testing," Mr Oli told parliament.







