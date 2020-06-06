



The two sides also exchanged views on the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic





NEW DELHI: India and China have agreed that the two countries handle their differences through peaceful discussion.





Joint Secretary (East Asia) in Ministry of External Affairs Naveen Srivastava held talks with Wu Jianghao, Director General in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs through video conference yesterday.





The talks took place just a day before the Lieutenant Colonel level meeting between India and China held high significance in terms of peaceful dissolution between both the countries.





During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the state of bilateral relations including the current developments. In this context, they recalled the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries that peaceful, stable and balanced relations between India and China will be a positive factor for stability in the current global situation.





Both sides also agreed that in accordance with the guidance provided by the leadership, the two sides should handle their differences through peaceful discussion, bearing in mind the importance of respecting each other’s sensitivities, concerns and aspirations and not allow them to become disputes.





The two sides also exchanged views on the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and cooperation in various multilateral forums.







