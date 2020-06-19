



CSK said they have suspended team doctor over a tweet in 'bad taste' about death of Indian soldiers. Dr. Madhu Thottappillil had put out an insensitive tweet on Indian martyrs in Galwan Valley. 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Commanding Officer, lost their lives on Tuesday





20 Indian Army personnel, including a Commanding Officer, lost their lives in what is termed as one of the worst clashes between the Indian Army and Chinese troops in over 5 decades. Government sources said the Chinese side too suffered 'proportionate casualties' but chose not to speculate on the number.

Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 17, 2020

Reacting to the news of the violent scuffle, CSK's team doctor, Madhu Thottappil had put out a 'distasteful' tweet that received quite a bit of flak on social media on Tuesday.





"Just curious if the Coffins will come back with a "PM CARES" sticker on them?" Madhu had said.





Earlier in the day, several India cricketers, including captain Virat Kohli, mourned the death of the Indian Army personnel in the bloody lash which has soared the ongoing tension between India and China.





Reactions started pouring in on social media as news of the violent scuffle, that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, broke. The bloody clash which has soared the ongoing tension between India and China has left many in shock.





"Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time," Virat Kohli tweeted.





Yuvraj Singh also took to social media to salute the brave Indian soldiers.



