



The Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head





After a brief exchange of fire, when the security personnel tried to zero-in on the ultras, they escaped into the dense forest, located about 400 km from here, he said. During a search of the encounter spot, the body of a male rebel clad in ‘uniform’ was found, Pallava said.





The deceased was identified as Dasru Punem, member of the military platoon no.2 of Maoists, the official said, adding that he was carrying Rs 8 lakh reward on his head. Search operation is still underway in the area, he added.







