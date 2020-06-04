



US President Donald Trump has left China red-faced once again. This time not with a snarky comment or string of accusations, but through his budding friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump has expressed his desire to add more members to the G-7 Summit, soon to become G-10 or G-11. One prominent addition is likely to be India based on Trump's invitation and China isn't happy about it.





Trump has postponed the G-7 Summit until September. Besides India, Trump is also hoping to welcome Russia, Australia, and South Korea to the G-7 Summit. G-7 is a group of top seven developed economies, including the US, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada. Leaders of these countries meet annually to discuss global governance, including climate change, security, and the economy.





Trump And Modi's Telephonic Conversation





President Trump and PM Modi exchanged a lengthy conversation over the phone, where the US President also expressed his desire to include India into G-7 Summit and invited the Indian prime minister to attend the next summit to be held in the US. Modi commended Trump for his creative and far-sighted approach and said that India would be happy to work alongside other countries to ensure the success of the proposed summit.





Besides the G-7 discussion, PM Modi and Prez Trump discussed other matters including the civil tensions in some US states, Indo-China border conflicts, need for reforms in the WHO.





Trump's Move Leaves China Red-Faced





Amid rising India-China border conflicts, Trump's move to include India in the G-7 summit has left China red-faced. Trump had even offered to mediate between India and China in a bid to resolve the border dispute.





In response to Trump's proposed changes in the G-7 bloc, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said any attempts to seek a small circle against China is doomed to fail.





"China believes all international organisations and conferences should be conducive to mutual trust between countries to upholding multi-lateralism, promoting world peace and development. We believe this is the role of the overwhelming majority of the countries in the world. Any attempts to seek a small circle against China is doomed to fail and is unpopular," Zhao said.







