Amid ongoing tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, China has moved back some of its troops and vehicles to depth areas in Galwan Valley following the meeting with the Indian side on June 22, reports said on Thursday.





Quoting sources, ANI reported that the Chinese side had given assurance on June 22 that they will move back troops from the front to the depth areas.





"On June 22, the Chinese side had given assurance that they will move back troops from front to the depth areas. In this regard, some troops and vehicles were moved back by them in the Galwan area," a source was quoted as saying by ANI.





India, China hold joint secretary-level talks to discuss border tensions; emphasise to 'strictly respect & observe' LAC





The step was taken by both the sides as they wanted to avoid a repeat of June 15 violent face-off as the troops were in close vicinity.





The June 22 meeting between Indian Army`s 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his Chinese counterpart took place at Moldo after which there was a consensus for mutual disengagement.





The commander-level talks were held after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15-16. India lost 20 of its soldiers in the violent face-off and 10 Indian soldiers were also held captive and later released.





After the clash, Indian intercepts had revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured.





India has said that the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.





Following the face-off, China`s Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri met in Beijing on June 16.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held telephonic talks with Wang on June 17 and conveyed that what happened in Galwan was a "pre-mediated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties."





India and China also held joint secretary-level talks on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing border tension. The 15th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held through video-conference. The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia), while Director General of the Department of Boundary & Oceanic Affairs of the Chinese MFA led the Chinese delegation.





The WMCC talks are headed by joint secretary-level officials from both sides.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two sides discussed in detail the developments in the India-China border areas, in particular the "situation in eastern Ladakh."





"The Indian side conveyed its concerns on the recent developments in eastern Ladakh, including on the violent face-off in Galwan Valley area on 15th June that had resulted in casualties. In this regard, it was emphasised that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control," the MEA said in a statement.





