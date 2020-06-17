



A clash broke out on Monday between China and India’s border defence troops in the Galwan Valley after the Indian troops crossed the border for illegal activities and launched provocative attacks against Chinese personnel, and the Chinese side has lodged a strong protest and solemn representation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.





Despite China and India’s close communication via diplomatic and military channels aimed at easing border tensions, the Indian troops on Monday severely violated the consensus reached in the two countries’ army commander-level talks on June 6, as they crossed the border twice for illegal activities and launched provocative attacks against Chinese personnel, leading to serious physical conflicts between troops from both sides, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a regular press conference on Tuesday.





The Chinese side has lodged a strong protest and solemn representation to the Indian side, urging it to strictly restrain its frontline troops according to the consensus, and not cross the borderline and make any unilateral movement that could complicate the border situation, Zhao said.





China and India have agreed to resolve bilateral issues through talks and contribute to the easing of tensions and maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas, Zhao said.





Zhao’s statement came after Indian media reported on Tuesday that an Indian Army colonel and two soldiers were killed in the clash. Indian reports also claimed there were Chinese casualties.





Senior military officials from both sides are currently meeting to defuse the situation, Indian media reported, citing the Indian Army.







