The Defence Ministry on Saturday advised media to refrain from reporting any speculative and unsubstantiated news on the engagements with China while officials from both sides are trying to resolve the ongoing border tension through the established “military and diplomatic channels”.





A statement issued by the ministry said, “Indian and Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas.”





The spokesperson added, “At this stage, therefore, any speculative and unsubstantiated reporting about these engagements would not be helpful and the media is advised to refrain from such reporting”.





This advisory came amid the scheduled senior commander-level military talks between India and China to resolve the month-long stand-off situation across the Line of Actual Control.





Reportedly, the delegation is scheduled to meet the Chinese officials in Moldo that is on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Indian delegation will be led by 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh while the Chinese delegation will be headed by Major General Liu Lin who is the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of the Chinese’s People’s Liberation Army(PLA).





Earlier on Friday, the two nations agreed to resolve the issue through peaceful negotiations while respective each other’s sensitivities and concerns.





Standoff At LAC





India and China are currently engaged in a military standoff in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh, near the Line of Actual Control between India and China. It is notable here that vast areas of Ladakh region have been under Chinese control for decades.





In the Galwan flashpoint, it was initially reported that China had started moving heavy equipment and troops in the LAC, and had increased patrols in the area creating skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops.





As a result, India too has mobilised troops and aircraft in the region. In 2017, India and China had engaged in a similar standoff in the Doklam region near the Bhutan border.



