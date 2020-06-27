



NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassies have briefed key world capitals on situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and India’s active role in maintaining peace amid China refusing to restore status quo despite several rounds of negotiations.





ET has reliably learnt that MEA has briefed key partners that the Chinese side has been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC since May, which is not in accordance with the provisions of various bilateral agreements, especially the key 1993 Agreement.





Delhi has also informed various foreign interlocutors that respecting and strictly observing the Line of Actual Control is the basis for peace and tranquillity in the border areas. The Indian Army has been patrolling all along the LAC, including in the Galwan Valley, for a long time. All infrastructure built by the Indian side has always been on its own side of the LAC, the MEA told various key partners for India.





They were told that the Indian side has never undertaken any actions across the LAC and has never attempted to unilaterally change the status quo. However, that has not been reciprocated by the Chinese side and that from time to time has led to face-offs. ET has learnt that the world capitals were also informed that the Indian side has never undertaken any actions across the LAC and has never attempted to unilaterally change the status quo. The world capitals were updated about various meetings between India and China.





The topic was among regional issues that were discussed during a video-conference between foreign secretary Harsh Shringla held with his German counterpart on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.





The foreign ministers of India and China had a conversation on June 17 and agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, and that the disengagement understanding of June 6 would be implemented, according to foreign ministry briefings.







