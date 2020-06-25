



Depsang near strategic Daulat Beg Oldie airstrip may become a new front for India-China standoff! Amid rising tensions, the Chinese army appears to be making another attempt at shifting the Line of Actual Control (LAC) further west of the disputed boundary. The Indian Express reported today the Chinese army has crossed the border in Depsang plains, which is another strategic area to the north. According to the report, the Chinese army has moved and deployed troops in large numbers up to a place call Y-junction, or Bottleneck, on the Depsang plains. This is around 30 km south-east from the important airstrip of Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO).





In April 2013 also, the Chinese had pitched tent at the Bottleneck, which derives its name from the rocky formation which prevents vehicular movement across the Depsang plains. Back then in 2013, the standoff between Indian and Chinese forces had lasted three weeks until status quo ante was restored after diplomatic talks.





Where Is Bottleneck?





The Bottleneck is located at around 18 kilometres on the Indian side of the LAC. However, the Chinese claim that the line lies another 5 km further west. This place is 7-km to the northeast of Ladhaki town Burste.





Burste is located on the 255-km Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie (DSDBO) road and also has an Indian Army post.





What Chinese Action Means For India





The IE report said that the Indian Army’s media wing has “neither confirmed nor denied” the Chinese movement in Depsang plains. However, as per the report, those dealing with the situation believe that if China manages to link up from patrolling Point 10 (PP-10) to PP-13 via Bottleneck, it will be able to easily shift the LAC further west of the current Indian Limit of Patrolling (LoP). It will also deny India access to a significant part of the DBO airfield. And also bring the Chinese closer to the strategic DSDBO road.







