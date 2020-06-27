



Chinese troops have created more positions by bringing in building equipment on a new road.





LEH: The creation of a new post and infrastructure in Galwan Valley is believed to have cut off the traditional access to Patrol Point-14 on Line of Actual Control, making the strategic ‘Y Nalla’ — near the Shyok-Galwan axis — the new frontier for Indian and Chinese troops.





The quickly rebuilt Chinese infrastructure, which includes hardened shelters for troops and defensive positions at the Y-junction where Galwan River takes a sharp bend towards its meeting point with Shyok River, means the last 1 km trek to PP-14, an area patrolled by Indian troops for decades, may no longer be viable.





Though some thinning of Chinese troops has been observed in the area, sources said, the People’s Liberation Army remains firmly deployed at Y Nalla. “The optimism of ongoing disengagement has to be viewed with due caution,” sources said, reflecting the view that the Chinese side cannot be trusted to deliver on promises made during talks.





Locals Confirm Heavy Chinese Presence





ET has gathered that over the past week Chinese troops have, in fact, created more positions by bringing in heavy construction equipment on a new road built up to the LAC.

Locals have also confirmed the build-up at Galwan as well as the Finger Area along Pangong Tso lake, and have reported that roads are being constructed and Chinese camps are clearly visible after dark when the lights are turned on there. The BJP councillor from Tangtse constituency of eastern Ladakh, Tashi Namgyal, told ET that porters and some others who work with the army have also confirmed the heavy presence of Chinese and the build-up at PP-14. Sources in the security establishment said the Chinese construction of new infrastructure at gaining tactical advantage in Galwan. This is backed up by a large build-up of troops deeper in the valley.





'Disengagement May Take Longer'





People familiar with the details told ET that disengagement will take longer than expected, and incremental shifting of troops by the Chinese side from one position to another will not be enough. The situation at Pangong Tso also remains grim as the Chinese side has not vacated positions created on Indian land at Finger 4.





The BJP councillor said locals in Khaltat, Maan and Merak villages along the lake have seen the Chinese army coming towards Finger 4 area in boats. Namgyal said the residents of these villages, which he had visited earlier this week, told him that the Chinese have constructed a road till Finger 4 area. “Initially, people from these villages saw lights from Chinese camps during the night in Finger 4 region,” said Tashi, who could himself see Chinese flags in the area.







