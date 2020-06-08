



An encounter started at Pinjora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. On Sunday, five terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in the same area. The joint operation was launched after an intelligence input was received about the presence of terrorists in the area. The operation is still underway





Shopian: Four terrorists were killed in an encounter in Pinjora area of Shopian district on Monday. Police and security forces carried out the joint operation, Jammu and Kashmir police said. The encounter started in the early hours of Monday and by about 11 am, bodies of the four terrorists were recovered. Arms and ammunition also recovered and operation has concluded, the security officials confirmed. Three jawans are injured during the operation.





TIMES NOW's Mir with details. #Breaking | Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Shopian. This is the 2nd gunbattle in 24 hours. 4 Hizbul-JEM terrorists have been trapped.TIMES NOW's Mir with details. pic.twitter.com/je7wnzGmQG June 8, 2020

"A joint operation was launched in the early hours today on intelligence input by JK Police. Cordon was laid and contact was established with the terrorists. Firefight ensued. Four terrorists have been eliminated," Army officials told Times Now.





"Encounter has started at Pinjora village of Shopian district of South Kashmir Police and security forces are on the job," J-K Police said earlier in the morning.





It is believed that the group of four terrorists belonging to a joint group of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) was trapped in the area. The four terrorists were hiding in a small village in the area and contact was established with the hiding terrorists in the early hours on Monday.





Meanwhile, Pakistan violated ceasefire along Line of Control in Keran and Rampur sectors of Kupwara and Baramula districts on Sunday.





