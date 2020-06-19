



Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson refused to answer question whether China has been building a dam on Galwan river to block its flow. China declined to respond to queries on reports of it building a dam on the Galwan river at the Sino-Indian border to obstruct its flow. This comes after satellite imagery revealed that China had brought in hundreds of soldiers and heavy construction equipment in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. Military tactics are like unto water; for water in its natural course runs away from high places and hastens downwards: Sun Tzu





NEW DELHI: China declined to answer queries on reports of building a dam on the Galwan river to block the river flow at the Sino-Indian border.





This comes after satellite imagery revealed that China had brought in hundreds of soldiers and heavy construction equipment in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley with several reports pointing out that the PLA was building the dam on the river to block its flow.





Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian during his media also refused to answer questions for a second consecutive day about the casualties suffered by the Chinese troops in their clash with the Indian soldiers at the Galwan Valley on Monday night.





Satellite imagery shows the presence of fresh troops and heavy construction equipment





According to HawkEye 360, new satellite images show the presence of many trucks used to ferry troops along with heavy construction equipment and tents for the PLA soldiers whoa are deployed in the forward areas.





While both sides are holding talks to de-escalate the situation it seems that China is not willing to disengage to defuse the situation.





Indian Army Colonel Santosh Babu and other Indian soldiers were ambushed and brutally attacked with iron rods and spikes by Chinese soldiers.







