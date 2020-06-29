Historically, India has always emerged brighter and stronger, ensuring victory over all kinds of disasters and challenges. For centuries, myriad tyrants invaded India pushing her to the edge of such an abyss of adversities that people once used to feel that the very idea, the fabric of Bharat would be wiped out: her culture would be annihilated. But India overcame the scourge, and more gloriously so - PM Modi

➤ China spends $182 per person per year on defence. Indian per capita spending on defence is less than one-third: $52 per person.





➤ Even though India has been spending more than China on defence as a percentage of government spending — 8.8% compared to 5.4% by China — Chinese defence spending completely dwarfs India’s in real terms because China’s economy is much larger.





➤ China, in 2019, was estimated by SIPRI to have spent $261 billion on defence, more than three-and-a-half times India’s estimated $71 billion.





➤ In the last 10 years, Chinese military spending more than doubled, from $115.7 billion in 2010 to $261 billion in 2019.





➤ Indian military spending, on the other hand, is estimated to have gone up only by half from $46 billion in 2010.





➤ Second, though India’s defence budget gets the highest allocation of all ministries, much of it goes into wages.





➤ This year the defence ministry will be spending almost as much on pensions (28.4%) as on salaries (30.2%).





➤ Third, China’s increased military spending is part of a clear strategic ramp-up.





➤ The PLA was not a modern force until a decade ago.





➤ Xi Jinping termed the problems with the Chinese military as the ‘Five Incapables’ and publicly set a target in 2012 to turn the PLA into a “world class force” by 2030.





➤ Since then, China not only downsized its Army personnel by 300,000, it reorganised the army, navy and air force into five integrated “theatre commands” for greater battle efficiency.





➤ In contrast, India’s army (7), navy (3) and air force (7) operate a total of 19 commands, all separately managed by each service (except two joint commands).



