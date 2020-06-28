



New Delhi: IAF have deployed their advanced "quick-reaction surface-to-air missile defence systems" in the Eastern Ladakh sector after PLA air force increased its air activity near LAC in Ladakh and Chinese aircraft were seen last week landing in a Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) airbase.





The air defence systems of both Indian Army and the Indian Air Force have been deployed in Ladakh to take on any aerial threat.





China reinforced its troops near the Indian border with mountain climbers and martial arts fighters shortly before a deadly clash this month, state media reported.





ASEAN takes position against China's vast historical sea claims





Amid heightened Chinese fighter aircraft and helicopter activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian armed forces have deployed their advanced very quick-reaction surface-to-air missile defence systems in the Eastern Ladakh sector.





NCP chief and former defence minister Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Galwan Valley incident should not be politicised as it is a matter of national security.





A crucial bridge on the Munsyari-Milam road near the India-China border in Uttarakhand that collapsed on June 22 when an earthmover was being taken across it has been rebuilt by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) within a record time of five days.





MP BJP chief VD Sharma said his party would burn effigies of Nath across the state on Sunday. "Nath, in connivance with China, gave exemptions ranging from 40 to 200 percent in import duty on such products, which were available in the country itself," Sharma alleged.





The Madhya Pradesh BJP on Saturday claimed senior Congress leader Kamal Nath favoured China when he was commerce and industries minister in the UPA government at the Centre and reduced import duties on 250 items manufactured in that country.





The former union minister said the border tension is "sensitive" in nature. It was China which played the provocateur in Galwan valley, he said.







