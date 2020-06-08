DBO airstrip is one of the highest advanced landing grounds at an altitude of over 16,800 feet





Established during the Sino-Indian conflict in 1962, the world's highest airstrip Daulat Beg Oldie in Eastern Ladakh near China border was reactivated without Centre's permission. DBO is the world's one of the highest advanced landing grounds. Its airstrip can be used for landing aircraft like the AN-32 and the C-130J Super Hercules. When the airstrip was reactivated by India in 2008, the Chinese wanted to hold discussions





New Delhi: The Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) airstrip in eastern Ladakh which is currently being used in the ongoing dispute with China was reactivated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in May 2008 without taking written permission from the Centre, said former Vice Chief Air Marshal (Retd) Pranab Kumar Barbora.





One of the highest advanced landing grounds at an altitude of over 16,800 feet, DBO airstrip can be used for landing aircraft like the AN-32 and the C-130J Super Hercules.





The retired Vice Chief Air Marshal said there was nothing in writing about reactivating the airstrip which is why the government was informed through proper channel only after the landing was done and after he returned from there.





'IAF's responsibility to maintain the troop’s logistics'





When asked about the Centre’s reaction, Barbora said: “The government asked why you did it? We said it is the Air Force’s responsibility to maintain troop’s logistics.”





He also said that the Chinese wanted to hold discussions when the airstrip was reactivated through a flag meeting but despite India agreeing to it they never came to discuss it.







