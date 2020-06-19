



Defence Expert GD Bakshi on June 17 reacted on Indian Army's "violent face-off" with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley. He said that Indian Army has to open fire if China does similar incident. Bakshi said that the incident happened in Galwan Valley is very significant and China has crossed a new boundary and created a new creation. 'Our one colonel and 20 soldiers have lost their lives it cannot be taken lightly,' he said.





Bakshi said that there were no firing took place on Indo-china border since 53 years, the incident which took place at Galwan Valley is unacceptable. Indian army soldiers including a colonel lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley area near Patrolling Point 14.







