NEW DELHI: India and China are exploring the option of holding the next round of foreign ministry level meeting this week to end the stalemate and launch a de-escalation process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





The likely meeting is expected to review new developments amid reports of PLA build-up along the LAC, ET has learnt. There are suggestions that the meeting could be held every week till the crisis is resolved.





PLA has increased military activity along LAC in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, with a slew of soldiers, military vehicles, earth-moving machinery and structures, according to reports.





Last week, China brought back the tent-like structure that Indian troops had destroyed on June 15 near Patrol Point 14 in the Galwan Valley. Subsequently, India cautioned that “continuation of the current situation would only vitiate the atmosphere for the development of the relationship”.





MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated last Thursday, “We expect that the Chinese side to sincerely follow up on this understanding and ensure the expeditious restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas. A continuation of the current situation would only vitiate the atmosphere for the development of the relationship.”





Srivastava further expressed concern that the Chinese side has been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC since early May which is in variance with various bilateral agreements including the 1993 pact.





At the 15th Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs held virtually last Wednesday both sides had agreed to expeditiously implement June 6 meeting between Army commanders and telephonic conversation between the two Foreign Ministers in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols to ensure peace and tranquillity in border areas. The bilateral agreements and protocols to maintain peace at LAC include Sino-Indian boundary agreements of 1993 & 1996.





At the last WMCC the two sides also agreed that peace at LAC would contribute to the development of broader relationship between the two countries. The two sides discussed in detail the developments in the India-China border areas in particular the situation in Eastern Ladakh.





Both the sides are engaged in a dialogue through diplomatic and military channels. The last meeting between the military commanders were held on June 22.







