



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for a three-day visit to Russia. During his visit, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be meeting with senior Russian leaders and is expected to apprise them of the on-going situation at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh





In the backdrop of heightened tensions at the border with China, India will be requesting Russia to urgently supply via the air route instead of the sea route spare parts and associated equipment for Indian fighter planes, battle tanks and submarines, ANI reported.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be holding talks with Russian authorities over the matter during his on-going three-day visit to Russia, the report added. During his visit, Singh will be meeting with senior Russian leaders and is expected to apprise them of the on-going situation at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.





ANI quoted government sources as saying that during his visit to Russia the Defence Minister will discuss urgent supply of spares and equipment required for Russian-origin fighter aircraft like the MiG-29s and the Sukhoi-30MKIs of the Indian Air Force, the T-90 battle tanks of the Indian Army and the Kilo-class submarines of the Indian Navy, among others.





The equipment was earlier supposed to be shipped to India via the sea route but these shipments were delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The defence minister will request the Russian authorities to send these via the air route, the report added.





During his talks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also expected to ask the Russian authorities to expedite the delivery of S-400 air defence systems that were supposed to be delivered to India by the end of 2021. The delivery of the air defence system had been postponed by the Russian side over certain issues, the report said.





The officials added that based on the old relations and ties between India and Russia, the defence minister will request them to expedite the delivery of these due to the current heightened state of tension at the border with China.





The defence minister was given an extensive briefing before his departure for Moscow, ANI added.







