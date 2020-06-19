



The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force in Ladakh are on high alert amid heightened tensions with China. India TV's exclusive visuals from the cold desert show increased aerial activity in the area with the Indian Air Force flexing its muscles. Heavy lifter Chinook helicopter was seen doing rounds over Leh this morning along with the P-8 reconnaissance aircraft.





Attack helicopter Apache has also been spotted over Leh as the armed forces build up in the Galwan Valley region continues.





Divisional level talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) have been ongoing and Maj Gen rank officers from both sides met at Patrol Point 14 yesterday.





The build-up along the LAC has been ramped up after the unprecedented clash that took place between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA on Monday where 20 Indian soldiers including the Commanding Officer (CO) of the 16 Bihar regiment were martyred.







