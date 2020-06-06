Pak defeated by Indian Army’s retaliation, 4 soldiers died



Rajouri: On Friday morning, security forces have started a search operation for the elimination of terrorists in Miyagi forest under Kalakot tehsil of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was called off late Thursday due to thick forest cover. Early on Friday, a joint team of army and police started the operation, strengthening the siege in the area.





On Thursday, the army on information, during an operation in the jungle of Miyagi, killed one terrorist and the search was on of others. Arms and ammunition were also seized along with the bodies of the slain terrorist. However, the identity of the terrorist is not yet known. This is the same terrorist who infiltrated from the border on May 28 and entered the Indian border. Out of this, the army had killed three terrorists in Kalal area of Naushehra.





On the other hand, on Thursday night, the Pakistani army opened heavy fire, targeting the forward posts and residential areas on the Line of Control of Sundarbani sector in Rajouri district. In this firing, an army sergeant MM Karan was martyred, while another soldier was injured, who is being treated at Akhnoor Hospital. Indian soldiers also gave a befitting reply to Pakistani firing. Two posts of the Pakistani Army were destroyed in retaliation by Indian soldiers. During this time, four Pakistani soldiers were reported killed.







