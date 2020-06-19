A banner erected by Indian Army near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in Ladakh





Washington DC: As Indian and Chinese armies exchange physical and verbal blows along and over the Line of Actual Control, a quick analysis of the military prowess of both countries shows that our country is far more superior on the turf where the Chinese are provoking the Indian Army.





While conventionally the Chinese have a bigger advantage as far as military manpower is concerned, recent studies have pointed out that India has a huge advantage over the People’s Liberation Army of China in high-altitude mountain terrains.





The study was conducted by the Centre for a New American Security in Washington, as per CNN.





In 1962, India and China engaged in a bloody war, resulting in a victory for the Chinese military and Beijing securing de-facto control over Aksai Chin near Ladakh before declaring ceasefire.





The month-long war claimed the lives of about 700 Chinese soldiers, and approximately twice that number on the Indian side.





However, things are different now. Both the countries are nuclear powers, and as per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China has roughly 320 nuclear warheads and while India has 150.







