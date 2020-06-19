



At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash on the intervening night of June 15-16





Amid speculating reports that some personnel were captured or have gone missing following the clash with the Chinese troops in Galwan valley of Ladakh, the Indian Army clarified that no Indian troops are missing in action.





The clarification came on a report by the New York Times which said that a few Indian soldiers were missing in action after the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan valley. At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the clash on the intervening night of June 15-16.





"With reference to the article 'In China - India Clash, Two Nationalist Leaders with Little Room to Give' by New York Times dated June 17, 2020, it is clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action," Indian Army said in a statement.





India has maintained that the violent face-off happened in the Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. The situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, the Ministry of External Affairs said on June 16.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday told his Chinese counterpart that the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action in Galwan Valley that was directly responsible for the resulting violence.





"Ground commanders were meeting regularly to implement this consensus throughout the last week. While there was some progress, the Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley on our side of the LAC. While this became a source of dispute, the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties," Jaishankar told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to the readout of a call between the two leaders.





The Chinese action reflected an intent to change the facts on the ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo, Jaishankar reportedly told Wang in his phone call.







