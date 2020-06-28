



Leh: The Indian Army and the Air Force have conducted joint manoeuvres in Leh amidst ongoing tension along the border with China. Combatants and transport aircraft were involved in this exercise. The purpose of the exercise was to increase coordination between the two armies. Sukhoi fighter aircraft and Chinook helicopter also participated in this exercise.





In fact, the Indian Army knows that because of the current deadlock, defence cover cannot be reduced on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The deployment of Chinese troops in the Galvan Valley, Pangong Lake and Daulat Beg Oldi region still remains the same. In such a situation, India does not want to curb in its deployment at any stage. A large exercise by the Indian Army and the Air Force is going on in the Leh region of Ladakh. Sukhoi-30MKI state-of-the-art fighter jets are participating in this. At the same time, Hercules and different cargo planes are also participating to move the military's logistics materials and soldiers rapidly from one place to another.





Chinook choppers, M-17 helicopters are also included in this exercise. During the manoeuvres, the Sukhoi-30 created a security cordon in the sky, following which the army carried out a co-ordination operation to transport cargo aircraft, cannons and soldiers from one place to another. This exercise by the Indian Army and the Air Force is very important amidst tension on the LAC. It is being told that such a military exercise will continue here.







