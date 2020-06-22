



New Delhi: Saluting the courage and valour of the soldiers in Bihar regiment, the Indian army shared a video highlighting the major contribution of the regiment to safeguard the nation.





The Northern Command, Indian Army tweeted the video writing, '' The Saga of #DhruvaWarriors and The Lions of #BiharRegiment. "Born to fight. They are not the bats. They are the Batman." After every #Monday, there will be a #Tuesday. Bajrang Bali Ki Jai.''





The video comes days after the Chinese troops had attacked twenty Indian soldiers, including commanding officer of the Bihar regiment Colonel Santosh Babu in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan valley where soldiers of the two countries have been locked in a tense stand-off for 40 days.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also paid tributes to the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash and said, ''Country is proud of the sacrifice made by our braves in Ladakh. Today when I am speaking to people of Bihar, I will say the valour was of Bihar Regiment, every Bihari is proud of it. I pay tributes to the braves who laid down their lives for the nation.''





The Indian army lauded the regiment saying that the soldiers have challenged all odds and fought every situation bravely.





The video also remembered their contribution in the Kargil war 21 years ago and said, ''The Bihar regiment gave a bloody nose to the Kargil intruders.''





Raised in 1941, the Bihar Regiment is an Indian Army infantry regiment that traces its origins back to the British Indian Army. The Bihar Regimental Centre (BRC) is located at Danapur Cantonment, Patna, the oldest cantonment of India.







