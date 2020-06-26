



To shore up defences along the China-Pakistan border, the Gujarat government took a major decision on Wednesday. It decided to allot 1400 sq m land for a new radar system at Jamnagar Air Force Station.





The Gujarat government took the decision after discussing border security in the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday evening.





Jamnagar is home to several refineries and industries. It has the world's largest oil refining and petrochemicals complex and also the second largest private refinery in India.





A modern radar system will not only improve the country and state's defences, but will also be helpful in protecting these important installations.





Jamnagar has base stations of all three wings of Defence: the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and Indian Navy. Geographically Jamnagar supports all branches of defence, as it has access to the sea for the Indian Navy and a large air base due to the city's strategic location close to Pakistan. The Jamnagar air base is reportedly the largest base of the South Western Air Command.







