



Sharing a tweet on the Congress Working Committee, the INC’s Twitter handle wrote: “Congress Kayarsamiti ka Byan.”





Amid its critics, the Indian National Congress is often accused of being deracinated, anglophile elites who are not in touch with the grassroots.





While that might not be an accurate description, a goof-up by the Congress Working Committee made some wonder if the stereotype was accurate.





Sharing a tweet on the Congress Working Committee, the INC’s Twitter handle wrote: “Congress Kayarsamiti ka Byan.”





While Congress meant to write karyasamiti, it ended up writing kayar which means ‘coward’ in Hindi.





BJP goaded the opposition party by tweeting: "There are times when even the Congress party speaks the truth."





This isn’t the first time Congress Twitter handles have goofed up. Recently, Rahul Gandhi while calling PM Modi ‘Surrender’ Modi, ended up calling him Surender Modi.While die-hard fans claimed it was a clever pun, others reminded the Congress that Surender literally means ‘Lord of Gods’. Interestingly, Narendra means ‘Lord of Men’.

The Congress Working Committee met today. Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said the current crisis on the border with China is attributable to the "mismanagement" of the BJP-led government and the "wrong policies" pursued by it.





The crisis on the border, if not tackled firmly, can lead to a serious situation, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) -- the 3,500-km de-facto border with China.





Addressing the meeting, Gandhi also hit out at the government for "mercilessly" raising petrol and diesel prices for 17 consecutive days, even when global prices of crude oil were falling.





She also noted that the "mismanagement" of the COVID-19 pandemic will be recorded as one of "most disastrous failures" of the Narendra Modi government.





"Misfortunes do not come singly. India has been hit by a terrible economic crisis, a pandemic of huge proportions and, now, by a full-blown crisis on the borders with China. Much of each crisis is attributable to the mismanagement of the BJP-led NDA government and the wrong policies pursued by it," she said.



