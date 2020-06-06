



MoS PMO Dr.Jitendra Singh contended that the dispute with China was a result of the mistakes committed by Rahul Gandhi's great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru





MoS PMO Dr.Jitendra Singh on Friday took a swipe at the Congress party for raising questions about the Centre's handling of the current standoff with China at the LAC. Singh contended that the dispute with China was a result of the mistakes committed by Rahul Gandhi's great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru. He indicated that Nehru's China policy had led to the 1962 war. According to the MoS PMO, India was still paying a price because of this. Earlier, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had questioned the Centre's silence on the standoff at the LAC and raised concerns about Chinese incursion into Indian territory.





The Standoff Between India And China





Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. 4 days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.





On May 28, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the Indian soldiers have taken a responsible approach and are following due protocols. It maintained that the Centre remains firm on maintaining sovereignty and national security. Speaking with Republic TV, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Centre would not let India's self-respect come down. He added that diplomatic talks with China were going on.





As per sources, a breakthrough has not been achieved despite a dozen rounds of talks between the two sides. The Corps Commander-level Indo-China talks shall take place on June 6. Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the Commander of 14 Corps will represent India in the discussions with China at Chushul, a village in Leh district of Ladakh. Reports indicate that Lieutenant General Harinder Singh will hold talks with chief of China’s Southern Xinjiang Military District.







