



A leaked video, which purportedly shows Indian troops pushing back a Chinese vehicle patrol, followed by a photo depicting soldiers lying injured along the Pangong Tso lake have added to the simmering tension





The undated video - likely from early May - shows an Indian patrol party pushing back a Chinese patrol as well as an injured Chinese personnel lying on the ground. While the army has said that its authenticity cannot be verified, the video is believed to have been shot in the finger area along Pangong Tso. In an official statement, the Army said that the visuals do not depict the current situation on the ground.





Within a few hours of the video, semi-official Chinese social media accounts leaked a photo of five soldiers lying injured on the ground. Two of them were tied with ropes. The photo depicts two unconscious soldiers but both the Army and the Indo Tibetan Border Police have not shared comments on it. Later in the day, a series of undated videos showing Indian troops pushing back a Chinese patrol, likely in the Galwan Valley area, were also leaked on social media.







