



A major tragedy was averted once again when an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered between Tragpora and Ladoora along NH-701A in North Kashmir’s Baramullah district on Tuesday





SRINAGAR: A major tragedy was averted once again when an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered by the security forces between Tragpora and Ladoora along NH-701A in North Kashmir’s Baramullah district on Tuesday.





The IED was spotted by the road opening party of the Indian Army and the BSF. It was later was defused successfully by the bomb disposal squad in nearby orchards.





“Early morning at approx. 0650 hrs, an IED was detected by a joint party of 32 RR and 40 Bn BSF during Road Opening. The location of IED was between Tragpora and Ladoora along NH 701A,” a joint statement by the security forces said.





Sopore Police immediately stopped the movement of all vehicles along the highway, and traffic was diverted to other routes and the whole area where IED was planted was sealed and searches were launched.





“Joint search parties of 32 RR, 40 Bn BSF, 92 Bn CRPF and SOG were immediately rushed in to sanitise the orchards around the IED area. Bomb disposal squad was called on the spot to diffuse the explosive,’’ the statement said.





In the morning, the joint road opening party (ROP) party of 32 RR and BSF noticed the IED wrapped in green tape and a timer inside the bushes near the highway packed inside a white gunny bag. It was confirmed through mine detectors and sniffer dogs that the bag contained the explosives, before the bomb disposal squad was called to destroy it.





“The IED was successfully destroyed by 10 AM. Relentless domination of the area and high alertness level of the security forces prevented any untoward incident along the NH,” the joint statement said.





SSP Sopore said “It’s a matter of investigation that what kind of explosive was there and FSL team have collected the samples once the report will come facts will be known.”





This National Highway Srinagar-Baramullah-Kupwara, which connects Kupwara, the border district of Kashmir to rest of Valley, often witness the movement of security forces convey, mostly Army. And if the IED was not detected on time it could have turned out to be a big tragedy.





It’s second attempt of terrorists in last two weeks to target security forces.





Earlier on May 28, the terrorists had planted a car borne IED in Rajpora area of Pulwama and was blasted with car at an isolated area as the quantity of explosive was enormous.







