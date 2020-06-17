



Military representatives of India and China are meeting now to defuse tensions





New Delhi: After a Colonel and two soldiers from the Indian army were killed at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, China asked India "to not take unilateral actions or stir up trouble", reported news agency Reuters.





The comment was made by China's Foreign Ministry.





The army in an amended statement spoke of "casualties on both sides". Senior government sources told NDTV that the Indian casualties were not shot and that stones and batons were used.





Military representatives of both countries are meeting now at the location to defuse tensions.





Beijing accused Indian troops of crossing into its territory. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing Indian troops crossed the border twice on Monday, "provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides". Beijing has lodged "strong protests and solemn representations" to Delhi, he said.





"We again solemnly request that India follows the relevant attitude and restrains its frontline troops," he said. "Do not cross the border, do not provoke trouble, do not take any unilateral action that would complicate the border situation."





Tensions flare on a fairly regular basis between India and China over their 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) border. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have sought to improve relations at summits over the past two years.





Last week, China said it had reached a "positive consensus" with India over resolving tensions that had bult up in recent weeks over five different places on the border in Ladakh and Sikkim.





The huge escalation of hostilities comes after high-level talks between military officers of both sides. There were reports last week that both armies had thinned out forces; however, experts warned that soldiers, tanks and other armoured carriers remained heavily deployed in the high-altitude region. Indian sources have also said that China has advanced into new territory at the strategically vital Pangong Lake.







