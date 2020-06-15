Thuingaleng Muivah of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) group





NSCN-IM stated it would be a matter of credibility and seriousness for GoI to rein on NIA to stop forthwith its slanderous campaign against NSCN. The NIA’s repeated slander against it is not only nasty and disgusting but sending a confusing signal, the group said





GUWAHATI: The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah), better known as NSCN-IM, has slammed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for labelling it a terrorist organisation.





“Who give the sanction to NIA to put the tag ‘terrorist’ against NSCN? NIA came into being in 2008 following the terror attack in Mumbai. By then, the Indo-Naga political talk has taken deep root as the talk was carried in the spirit of mutual trust and respect. As agreed, NSCN is no longer a banned organization that NIA can dabble with. Legally and politically, NIA have no authority to label NSCN as terrorist organization," the group said in a statement today.





NSCN-IM added, “wherein NSCN gave the commitment to non-use of uncontrolled antipersonnel mines. It would be a breach of trust and commitment on the part of the GoI if it allows NIA to run amok to fool the world communities and undo the hard earned achievement of Indo-Naga political talks spanning over 23 years.”





NSCN puts on record that this misplace tag ‘terrorist’ against NSCN be clarified. NIA be reminded that when Government of India and NSCN signed ceasefire, there was also agreement on “Agreed Ground Rules” for the ceasefire. The principle understanding was that all present NIA cases are placed under the purview of Agreed Ground Rules which should be resolved within its mechanism which is officially set up headed by Special Secretary, Internal Security (MHA), GoI as the Chairman for Ceasefire Review Meeting and Chairman of the Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG).





In January 14 last NIA conducted searches in Imphal and Dimapur at five remises of close associates and relatives of accused Alemla Jamir w/o Pungting Shirmrang @ James Jamir, a member of Steering Committee of NSCN (IM).





On 20/12/2019, NIA had re-registered a case RC-26/2019/NIA/DLI arising out of FIR No. 228/2019 dated 17/12/2019 PS Special Cell (SB), New Delhi, U/S 10, 13, 17, 18, 20 & 21 of UAPA. Alemla Jamir is alleged to be working for NSCN(IM) and was arrested on 18/12/2019 at Domestic Airport, New Delhi while carrying cash of Rs. 72 lakhs. The case relates to terror funding of NSCN (IM) wherein unaccounted funds were being taken by the cash courier Alemla Jamir from Delhi to Nagaland.





In a statement NIA had stated searches conducted at the premises of close associates and relatives of Alemla Jamir have led to recovery of cash of Rs 82.6 Lakhs, documents of different properties worth Rs. 3 Crores, incriminating diaries, photographs, digital devices including fifteen smart phones, one hard disk, one pen drive, one memory card and four laptops. Certain insurgency and extortion related literatures as well as other incriminating documents have also been recovered during the searches. Searches have also revealed that unaccounted money (in cash) is being used for purchase of properties.







