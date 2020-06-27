



Vikram Misri said that China has to stop the practice of transgressing and trying to erect structures on the Indian side of the LAC. Vikram Misri said that China should realise and move back to its position along LAC. Chinese envoy Sun Weidong, on Thursday accuse India of resorting to violence





New Delhi: Indian envoy to China Vikram Misri, on Friday, said that the only way to resolve military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is for China to stop erecting new structures. "China's attempt to alter status quo on the ground can have 'ripples and repercussions' in the broader bilateral relationship," Misri said.





Stressing that India has always carried activities on the Indian side of the LAC, Misri said that China has to stop the practice of transgressing and trying to erect structures on the Indian side of the LAC. "India hopes China will realise its responsibility in de-escalation and disengaging by moving back to its side of LAC," he told news agency PTI.





Misri's remarks come a day after Sun Weidong, Chinese envoy in New Delhi alleged that the Indian side "resorted to violent means to create a standoff between the two sides and built infrastructures in an attempt to maintain a permanent presence."





"We hope the Indian side meets the Chinese side halfway, avoids taking actions that may complicate the border situation and takes concrete actions to maintain stability in the border areas," he had said.





Weidong's remarks came shortly after Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, said that People's Liberation Army (PLA) has been amassing a large number of troops since early May, in response to which India had to make the counter deployment.







