Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian sent to US jail for his role in planning the 2008 Mumbai attacks, has been arrested after being freed from prison to face extradition to India.





Rana, 59, a known close associate of David Coleman Headley - one of the main conspirators behind the attacks on India’s financial hub that killed 166 people - was serving a 14-year sentence in a Los Angeles federal prison when he was granted an early release last week because of poor health and being infected by the Coronavirus.





However, he never got out of prison as he was arrested to face extradition to India, US prosecutors told the Associated Press. Indian officials said they had learnt Rana was rearrested on June 10.





Officials familiar with developments said a US attorney informed the district judge in Los Angeles about India’s standing request on Rana’s extradition who is wanted in India for terror charges.







